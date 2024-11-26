Host & Stay expands UK Portfolio with acquisition of Peak Staycations and Peak Cottage Management

Leading UK based short-term rental management company, Host & Stay, have announced another acquisition, with Peak Staycations and Peak Cottage Management joining their growing portfolio of over 1,500 exclusively managed properties.

This marks the company’s fifth acquisition of 2024, further cementing its position as a key player in the UK’s holiday let market.

Strategic Expansion into the Peak District

Peak Cottage Management was established in 2021 with the purpose of delivering backend

management services to local cottage owners. In 2022, the business expanded to include

Peak Staycations, which provides booking generation and guest services.

Mark Clark, founder of Peak Staycations and Peak Cottage Management, commented on the acquisition: “It’s been an incredible journey building Peak Staycations and Peak Cottage Management into what they are today. Joining the Host & Stay family is a natural next step for the business, and I’m confident their expertise and resources will take it to new heights and add real value to our owners. The Host & Stay team share our commitment to delivering an

exceptional service to both property owners and guests, and I’m excited to see how the business evolves under their leadership and strategy.”

The acquisition adds 46 high-quality properties in the Peak District to Host & Stay’s expanding portfolio. Known primarily for its coastal and rural properties, the integration of Peak Staycations aligns perfectly with Host & Stay’s strategy.

In addition, the purchase includes Peak Cottage Management, a housekeeping service provider for cottage owners in the region. The integration of this service into Host & Stay’s existing in-house housekeeping services will enable the company to offer a comprehensive management solution in the Peak District, driving immediate organic growth in the popular holiday destination.

Dale Smith, CEO of Host & Stay, shared his thoughts on the acquisition:“The addition of Peak Staycations and Peak Cottage Management to the Host & Stay family is a significant milestone in our journey to expand into the UK’s most sought-after holiday destinations. The Peak District is a thriving market, and we see tremendous potential to enhance revenue and optimise property performance for owners in the area through our proven strategies. Mark and his team have built a fantastic business, and we’re excited to build on this foundation as we integrate their portfolio into ours. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our goal of delivering exceptional stays for guests and outstanding results for property owners”.

For more information on Host & Stay visit, www.hostandstay.co.uk.