Hospice offers free advice and guidance for national Make a Will Month

Treetops Hospice is celebrating national Make a Will Month in October by sharing free advice on making a Will and highlighting the importance of leaving a legacy to the local charity.

Making a Will is a way of ensuring your loved ones are taken care of in the future and ensuring that your estate and possessions can be distributed as you wish. It gives peace of mind and security for you and those you love.

Leaving a financial gift to the hospice is quick and easy to do, as Hazel Reed, 72, from Stapleford, explained when she came to write her own Will:

“I'm single with no children so when I made a Will last year, I had to decide what I was going to do. I didn't just want to leave a gift to a huge, national charity. I think it's really important to support a local charity as well and I didn’t hesitate in leaving Treetops money.

Hazel Reed by the Treetops Hospice Memory Tree

“Leaving a gift was such an easy thing to do. I just went to a local solicitor and said ‘Treetops’, and that's it.

“It’s wonderful to know I’ve left a legacy for the hospice. I can't take it with me, so I’m leaving money to help with end-of-life care and bereavement counselling for other people.”

Up to two in five Treetops Hospice at Home patients are cared for through a gift in a Will. Julie Walker, Treetops Legacy and In Memoriam Relationships Manager, explained more:

“After looking after your loved ones, it would be wonderful if you would consider leaving Treetops a gift. You may feel that the amount you can afford to leave is too small but a legacy of any value makes a big difference to the charity and helps us fund hospice care.

Julie Walker, Treetops Legacy and In Memoriam Relationships Manager

“It may be surprising to know that most of our legacies are less than £5,000. Last year, the total amount of these together could have provided 152 nights of end-of-life nursing care for patients at home, and support for their families.”

Treetops offers a range of free support to those interested in writing or amending a Will. This includes a free Online Will service and free 30-minute appointments at Wills Clinics. A list of local solicitors who offer preferential rates for Treetops supporters is also available on request.

Those who let Treetops Hospice know they are leaving a gift receive a special lapel pin as a gesture of thanks and are invited to special events. Those who leave the charity a gift in their Will are remembered with a gold leaf on the hospice’s unique Memory Tree.

Further advice and guidance on Wills can be found on a special blog written by Julie at www.treetops.org.uk/makeawill . Alternatively, please contact Julie for more information at [email protected] or call her on 07769 318433.

Treetops Hospice, the leading end-of-life care charity in Derby, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families.

Treetops Hospice is doing all it can to continue to support those in most need. The charity welcomes donations to ensure the future of the hospice and its services: www.treetopshospice.org.uk/donate