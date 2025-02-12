Hospice hosts sock-filled event to shine a light on support group for those living with incurable disease

Treetops Hospice was filled with a colourful display of mismatched socks this week, as the Huntington’s Disease peer support group held an "Odds and Socks" event.

Patients, family members, carers, volunteers and hospice staff donned their quirkiest odd socks and enjoyed a sock-themed cake to help raise awareness of the disease which affects approximately 7,000 people in the UK.

Huntington’s Disease is a condition that damages nerve cells in the brain, causing them to stop working properly. Over time, the disease affects movement, cognition, and mental health.

Anne-Marie, 48, and her husband Richard, 50, from Stapleford, have been coming to the monthly group for just over a year.

Anne-Marie was diagnosed two years ago with Huntington’s Disease. She said:

“Coming to terms with having the disease and knowing that your mental capacity is deteriorating is a real challenge. This time last year, I wasn’t myself. I was sad and depressed. I’d lost my confidence and was coming to terms with showing symptoms.

“Treetops and the support group have been phenomenal. There’s support for me, support for Richard as a carer, and support in place for our children. It’s been life-changing.

“We’ve made friendships and meet up outside of the group. And the staff and volunteers support and treat you so well. They really see you as a unique individual.”

Richard added:

“Although I enjoy caring for Anne-Marie, coming here is a break and I can relax. It’s like a battery recharge. At home, I’d be thinking, ‘the washing’s on, I need to do the ironing, what shall we have for tea?’ Here, that’s all gone.

“You can share stories and experiences with others in a similar situation, and it’s sociable. And you realise all the support that Treetops has to offer to keep your quality of life for as long as possible.”

The Huntington’s Disease peer support group meet monthly at Treetops in Risley, to share experiences, information and advice.

The Support Group is a joint venture between Treetops Hospice and the Huntington’s Disease Association. For more information, please contact Treetops on 0115 949 1264 or email [email protected]

The theme of 'odd socks' is being used by the Huntington’s Disease Association to represent the 50:50 odds of inheriting the Huntington's gene from a parent with the disease. National Odds and Socks Day takes place across the UK on Thursday 27 February 2025.

Treetops Hospice, one of the leading end-of-life care charities in Derby, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families. Every year, Treetops provides vital care and support to over 2,000 people across Derbyshire.

Treetops is doing all it can to continue to support those in most need and welcomes donations to ensure the future of the hospice and its services: www.treetopshospice.org.uk/donate