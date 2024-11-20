Hospice Christmas tree recycling scheme opens for bookings

By Katharine Lightbown
Contributor
Published 20th Nov 2024, 10:46 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 10:48 GMT
Local charity Treetops Hospice is now taking bookings for their Treecycling service, which is a quick and easy way to recycle a real Christmas tree after the festive period.

The Treetops Christmas Treecycling scheme will run from Tuesday 7 to Thursday 9 January 2025. For a recommended donation of £15 or more, Treetops volunteers will collect trees from front gates or driveways throughout Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire and take them to designated recycling points.

Treetops, based in Risley, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families.

Vic Rocca, Treetops Relationships Manager - Key Events, explained that the hospice hopes to recycle 1,500 trees in January:

Vic Rocca, Treetops Relationships Manager - Key Events, with Christmas trees

“It’s a hugely popular scheme. I think it’s because we come to people’s houses – there’s no need to struggle to fit the tree into the car or to deal with messy pine needles everywhere.”

Last year, Treetops recycled more than 1,000 trees and raised over £18,000, helping more than 166 patients receive a night of hospice at home care. Treecycling 2025 is sponsored by Rothera Bray LLP, which means more care can be provided from the money raised.

“We’re encouraging people to register as soon as possible to ensure we can collect their tree in the New Year” Vic continued.

Registration closes at midnight on Sunday 5 January, or earlier if capacity is reached.

Treecycling operates in the following postcode areas: DE1, DE3, DE7, DE21, DE22, DE23, DE56, DE72, DE73, DE74, NG9, NG10. To register your tree for collection, go to https://www.treetopshospice.org.uk/get-involved/treecycling2024/

