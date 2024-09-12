Hospice celebrates first anniversary of DIY SOS Big Build for BBC Children in Need

Wednesday 11 September marked one year since the DIY SOS Big Build for BBC Children in Need came to Treetops Hospice in Risley, Derbyshire.

The DIY SOS team (Nick Knowles, Chris, Billy and designer Gabrielle Blackman) were joined by an army of volunteer tradespeople to build the local charity a bespoke children’s bereavement counselling and therapy centre.

The project took just ten days to complete (11 to 22 September 2023). Hundreds of volunteers, including joiners, plumbers, carpenters, and designers, donated their time and building materials, fixtures and fittings for free.

Since opening ‘The Saplings’, Treetops counsellors have supported over 330 bereaved children with one-to-one counselling, and through non-talking group therapy.

Jules Kirk, Treetops Therapeutic Services Manager, explained more about the vital service:

“We support children as young as 7 years old who are struggling after the death of a loved one. Many of our younger clients have experienced unexpected or traumatic bereavements, including accidents, suicide and murder.

“Some children are also still feeling the effects of the pandemic, having a detrimental effect on their mental health and their ability to cope after the death of a loved one.

“The Saplings offers a supportive environment for children and their families, putting them at ease from the moment they step through our doors.”

The Saplings, Treetops Hospice

The Saplings centre includes three bespoke counselling rooms, a multi-functional space, and a complementary therapy room. Treetops is the first hospice in the UK to offer therapies such as Reiki and massage for bereaved children.

“We’re seeing a steady increase in the number of children and young people being referred to our counselling services,” continued Jules.

“We’d love to hear from qualified counsellors and complementary therapists who would like to join our volunteer team so we can support even more children and young people when they need us the most.

Treetops Hospice is recognised as a centre of excellence for children’s counselling. Counselling support is available to children and young people registered with a GP practice in Derby city, Erewash or Southern Derbyshire.

Staff and volunteers celebrate

The hospice has a range of free resources to help parents and carers support bereaved children. The counselling team also provides training to schools and children’s organisations.

The Saplings was the 10th DIY SOS Big Build for BBC Children in Need, who have been supporting the hospice since 2010.

During the Big Build, BBC Radio 2 presenters and other celebrities visited the site including Richie Anderson, Zoe Ball, Rev Kate Bottley, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Scott Mills, Jeremy Vine and Owain Wyn Evan – and Pudsey!

The final televised show was broadcast in November 2023 and is still available to view online. The televised show included interviews with several young people who’ve received support from Treetops.

Treetops Hospice is doing all it can to continue to support those in most need. The charity welcomes donations to ensure the future of the hospice and its services: www.treetopshospice.org.uk/donate