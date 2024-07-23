Hose about that! Apes benefit from airport’s firefighting equipment
Around 500 metres of old hosing that is no longer being used by EMA’s firefighters has been handed over to keepers in charge of the great ape house at Twycross Zoo, just a short journey down the M42 from the airport.
The material is strong and flexible, making it ideal to be turned into hammocks, swings and even balls to hide food inside for the zoo’s primates, including the recently born François’ langur monkeys and the four great apes - gorillas, chimpanzees, bonobos, and orangutans.
This is the first time EMA has donated spare hoses to the zoo, after Watch Manager Lee Bowyer contacted Twycross as one of the local attractions near the airport to see if the old hose could be saved from going to waste and be reused to for the apes. After discussions with the zoo, it’s hoped cargo netting and straps to fasten items to vehicles could be among other contenders to make the move from the airfield to the ape house as they wear out.
Head of Fire & Rescue at EMA Martin Lindsey said: “We had around 18 lengths of hosing, each up to 30 metres long, that were beyond use. I would never have dreamt that they could end up being put to good use by gorillas, chimps and orangutans!
“We were absolutely delighted to hand them over to Twycross Zoo and while it’s the first time we’ve done this, it won’t be the last. There are other materials that having spoken to the zoo, we know they could put to use for the apes.”
Lynsey Bugg, Senior Curator at Twycross Zoo said: “We are immensely grateful to EMA for their donation of firehose for our apes. As a charity, this kind of support from our local community means a great deal and will help to enrich the lives of the great apes we care for, whilst also supporting our sustainability commitments. We can’t wait to work together again in the future.”
