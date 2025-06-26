Homecoming for tiny 4-year-old Derbyshire cyclist - after 522km fundraising ride

Nursery Manager, Kirsty Tonks, welcomes Dexter back to Tin Hut.

In January, 4-year-old Dexter set off on an epic (virtual) bike-ride from Cornwall to support his, much loved, pre-school – and this week he finished his journey; a month ahead of schedule and having raised over £1,000 in the process.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matlock Preschool Playgroup, a registered charity, has been running from Tin Hut for over 60 years but the building is in desperate need of upgrading and, having attended Tin Hut last year, Dexter was keen to help.

Despite only being three at the time, Dexter suggested riding his bike as a way to help, and the "Tin Mine to Tin Hut" challenge was born. Since then, Dexter has cycled the distance from Geevor Tin Mine, in Cornwall, back to the Tin Hut in Matlock (522km/324miles).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week, to mark the completion of this remarkable achievement, Dexter was greeted by the children and staff at Tin Hut and presented with a fabulous trophy.

If you would like to support Dexter's challenge, you can do so here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/tinmine2tinhut