Homecoming for tiny 4-year-old Derbyshire cyclist - after 522km fundraising ride

By Vicki Eyers
Contributor
Published 26th Jun 2025, 15:11 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 10:58 BST
Nursery Manager, Kirsty Tonks, welcomes Dexter back to Tin Hut.placeholder image
Nursery Manager, Kirsty Tonks, welcomes Dexter back to Tin Hut.
In January, 4-year-old Dexter set off on an epic (virtual) bike-ride from Cornwall to support his, much loved, pre-school – and this week he finished his journey; a month ahead of schedule and having raised over £1,000 in the process.

Matlock Preschool Playgroup, a registered charity, has been running from Tin Hut for over 60 years but the building is in desperate need of upgrading and, having attended Tin Hut last year, Dexter was keen to help.

Despite only being three at the time, Dexter suggested riding his bike as a way to help, and the "Tin Mine to Tin Hut" challenge was born. Since then, Dexter has cycled the distance from Geevor Tin Mine, in Cornwall, back to the Tin Hut in Matlock (522km/324miles).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This week, to mark the completion of this remarkable achievement, Dexter was greeted by the children and staff at Tin Hut and presented with a fabulous trophy.

If you would like to support Dexter's challenge, you can do so here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/tinmine2tinhut

Related topics:DerbyshireCornwallMatlock
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice