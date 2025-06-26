Homecoming for tiny 4-year-old Derbyshire cyclist - after 522km fundraising ride
Matlock Preschool Playgroup, a registered charity, has been running from Tin Hut for over 60 years but the building is in desperate need of upgrading and, having attended Tin Hut last year, Dexter was keen to help.
Despite only being three at the time, Dexter suggested riding his bike as a way to help, and the "Tin Mine to Tin Hut" challenge was born. Since then, Dexter has cycled the distance from Geevor Tin Mine, in Cornwall, back to the Tin Hut in Matlock (522km/324miles).
This week, to mark the completion of this remarkable achievement, Dexter was greeted by the children and staff at Tin Hut and presented with a fabulous trophy.
If you would like to support Dexter's challenge, you can do so here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/tinmine2tinhut