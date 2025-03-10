Homebuilder unveils brand-new properties at Derbyshire development

David Wilson Homes is shining the spotlight on two properties that have recently been released at its Drakelow Park development in Drakelow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Positioned on the edge of the National Forest, Drakelow Park currently offers a selection of three, four, and five-bedroom properties, including its brand-new four-bedroom Exeter and Meriden-style homes.

Ideal for families, the Exeter features a bay-fronted lounge, an open-plan kitchen with French doors leading to the garden, and a dedicated utility space. It also includes an integral garage, which home buyers could adapt into a hobby space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms, with the main bedroom benefitting from an en suite, alongside a stylish family bathroom.

The kitchen inside the Meriden show home at Drakelow Park

The Meriden features a comfortable living room, an integral garage, and an open-plan kitchen and dining area, complete with a family space that is ideal for entertaining guests.

Home buyers will find four double bedrooms upstairs, including a spacious main bedroom with a private en suite, as well as a generous family bathroom.

Prospective buyers can experience the modern layout of the Meriden style homes first-hand, with a decorated show home of the same variety open to view at Drakelow Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We’re thrilled to unveil our latest properties at Drakelow Park and invite prospective buyers to explore our diverse range of homes.

The exterior of the Meriden home at Drakelow Park

“With a variety of offers and moving schemes available, we encourage anyone interested to visit our friendly Sales Advisers and discover the lifestyle on offer at the development.”

Located on Marley Way, off Walton Road, Drakelow Park offers residents a range of local amenities within the picturesque village of Drakelow, including shops, restaurants, and cafes.

For commuters, the popular towns of Burton-on-Trent, Lichfield, and Tamworth are a short drive away, providing excellent road and rail links to towns and cities further afield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on the homes available at Drakelow Park, visit the website or call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8483.

Alternatively, to view the wider range of homes available across the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Derbyshire.