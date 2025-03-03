Homebuilder donates £1,500 to support families with life-limiting illnesses

A Derbyshire-based charity has received a £1,500 donation from David Wilson Homes to support its ongoing work with families facing life-limiting or life-shortening conditions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established in 2006, me & dee charity is committed to creating memorable experiences for individuals of all ages facing life-threatening or terminal illnesses. The charity's mission is to provide families with cherished memories during challenging times through initiatives such as its ‘Continuing Care and Support’ programme, which offers accessible and exciting days out for families to enjoy together.

Following her own health struggles and the unfortunate passing of her cousin Delia, Maria Hanson (MBE) founded me & dee to support individuals of all ages, genders, and conditions facing life-limiting illnesses. Since its establishment, the charity has grown each year and now supports over 700 families annually. Through close collaboration with local hospitals, me & dee provides sensitive and compassionate support during critical moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maria Hanson, Founder of me & dee, said: “The donation will help to fund our ‘Continuing Care and Support’ programme, which provides group support to families facing the same or similar challenges. We wanted to offer our families a Christmas Experience, which involved a day of fully accessible fun activities for everyone to enjoy.

Abby and the team outside of the Me & Dee Charity

“We didn’t think we would have the funds to offer this memorable experience this year, but now with the support of David Wilson Homes, we have been able to invite several families for a wonderful day out, who may not be able to share Christmas together next year.”

The developer’s donation was made as part of its Community Fund scheme via The Barratt Foundation. It is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Maria added: “David Wilson Homes’ Community Fund scheme is amazing. It must be wonderful for staff to work for a company with such giving values. We simply couldn’t manage to support the families and children in hospital without donations like this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We are honoured to support the me & dee charity in its ongoing mission to create memorable experiences for individuals and families facing life-threatening conditions across the county.

Abby (DWH) with the team at Me & Dee Charity

“We hope our donation helps the charity continue its vital work, ensuring that families in the local area can access the support and wonderful social activities they need to make lasting memories.”

For information on how to support the charity, visit the website at me & dee.

For information about any of the housebuilder’s developments in the county, visit the websites at David Wilson Homes in Derbyshire.