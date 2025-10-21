Homebuilder Bellway launches final phase of new neighbourhood in Chellaston

The final phase of a major development of new homes in Chellaston is due to open to the public on Saturday, November 1.

Homebuilder Bellway is building 795 properties and a country park across four developments at Snelsmoor Village on the southern edge of Derby.

Work is now underway on the second phase at Holbrook Park, which will complete the entire neighbourhood. The first two properties from the 153 homes being built in this final phase are the three-bedroom Spinner and Blemmere showhomes which are due to open later this month.

Sales Director for Bellway East Midlands Steve Smith said: “Bellway’s developments at Snelsmoor Village have created a thriving and sought-after neighbourhood, so it is rewarding to embark on the final chapter of this project.

Community Matters

“Holbrook Park is bringing much-needed high-quality modern homes to the area and as we launch this phase, I’m sure many people will be interested to find out more about the sustainability features we are including such as electric vehicle charging points and solar panels.

“This is the second half of Holbrook Park, which has been built to exemplary standards. Site manager James Kilby has been singled out by the National House Building Council (NHBC) for the excellence of his work having been presented with the NHBC’s Regional Award for the East in its Pride in the Job competition last year.”

Phase one of Holbrook Park is bringing 167 homes to the area and 83 of these are now complete.

Bellway’s other developments being built within the wider project are Vita at Holbrook Park, which will comprise 225 new homes, The Meadows, which is delivering 130 properties, and Chellaston Fold, where 120 properties are being constructed under Bellway’s Ashberry Homes brand.

As part of the planning agreement for Snelsmoor Village, Bellway is investing more than £9 million in services and infrastructure for the area.

The homebuilder is also set to provide a 60-acre country park featuring a woodland area, orchards, and a children’s playground.

It has already created a natural pond within Holbrook Park’s open space to attract wildlife such as dragonflies, frogs and ducks, with an aerating fountain to oxygenate the water to provide a clean habitat for wildlife.