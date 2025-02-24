Homebuilder backs East Midlands charity helping people with health conditions

Leanne with Maria and Jordan in the show home at Drakelow Park

David Wilson Homes has donated £1,500 to Miles for Smiles which supports people with life-limiting or life-changing health conditions or a disability in South Derbyshire, North West Leicestershire and East Staffordshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The contribution from the leading housebuilder will help families in the local communities via the charity’s many essential services. Miles for Smiles is completely run by volunteers and no-one is paid a wage, which ensures every penny raised goes to supporting the families that need help and support.

Maria Elkin, Treasurer at Miles for Smiles, said: “The work we carry out by hosting the charitable events unites the local community, and people feel they are helping the families indirectly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our goals are to continue doing what we are doing, and we aim to help more families locally and spread the word throughout the community.

Jordan and Maria from Miles for Smiles visiting Leanne at Drakelow Park

“The support we offer can be in several forms. We provide respite breaks from hospital appointments, medical equipment, physiotherapy sessions, days out, house adaptations or anything that will enhance quality of life. In some cases, the days out and breaks are ways of making memories as unfortunately some of our families lose their battle, and we try and make what time they have left a little more enjoyable.”

Miles for Smiles first started nine years ago as a way to say thank you to Birmingham Children's Hospital for saving the life of the charity’s chairman’s daughter. Over the years, money has been raised by doing charity walks, climbs and bike rides, along with music events and guest speaker evenings.

Maria added: “As a charity we are eternally grateful for all the support we have received from people and business sponsorships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every penny we receive makes a difference and it’s something we are extremely proud of. The photos we have and speaking to the families we support is testament to show what we are doing is making a difference.”

Leanne Poole (DWH) presenting the cheque to Jordan Parker and Maria Elkin from Miles for Smiles

David Wilson Homes’ donation was made as part of its Community Fund scheme via The Barratt Foundation. It is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “It’s a privilege to support Miles for Smiles as it’s a valuable resource for families going through a challenging time in Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Staffordshire.

“The efforts of the charity’s volunteers are incredible, and we hope they can continue to provide their essential services for many years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For information on how to support the charity, visit the website at Miles for Smiles.

For information about any of the housebuilder’s developments in the county, visit the websites at David Wilson Homes in the East Midlands.