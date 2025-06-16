Home Start High Peak secures National Lottery funding
Home-Start High Peak is proud to announce that it has secured vital National Lottery funding for the period 2025–2030, enabling a transformative support programme for vulnerable families and children across Chesterfield and Bolsover.
The five-year initiative will focus on delivering personalised, in-home support to families in some of the most disadvantaged areas of North Derbyshire. Priority communities include Grangewood, Loundsley Green, and Middlecroft in Chesterfield, and Carr Vale, Shirebrook, and Creswell in the Bolsover area.
Thanks to this funding, we will recruit key personnel, including Coordinator, and a team of 10 trained volunteers in the first year (expanding to 22 by year three). This expansion will significantly increase our capacity to work closely with up to 20 families and 45 children annually.
A Holistic Approach to Family Wellbeing
Our work will focus on improving:
- Mental and physical health
- Confidence, self-esteem, and life skills
- Financial literacy and debt management
- Literacy, numeracy, IT skills, and job readiness
- Social connection and reduced isolation
For children, outcomes include:
- Improved emotional wellbeing and behaviour
- Better communication and focus
- Enhanced school readiness and engagement
Strengthening Our Community
This project goes beyond individual support. By building capacity within our organisation and offering comprehensive training in areas such as Neurodiversity, we aim to be a trailblazer in innovative, family-centred support. The wider community will benefit from:
- Increased volunteering opportunities
- Reduced pressure on statutory services like the NHS and social care
- Stronger partnerships with schools, nurseries, local authorities, and specialist agencies
- A coordinated approach to tackling poverty and deprivation in North Derbyshire
Home-Start High Peak CEO, Anthea Murfin, said: "Thanks to National Lottery players, this funding will help us bring long-term change to families who need it most. Our aim is to be there at the right time, in the right way, with compassionate, effective support that changes lives."