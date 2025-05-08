Holymoorside taking well dressing to Italy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The town of Pietra Ligure in Northern Italy holds a flower festival (Infiorata) every 3 years. It is one of the largest, participants come from all over Europe and Holymoorside were pleased to be invited to join in this year.

“Pietra Ligure in fiore,” born in 2004 and now in its eighth edition , has become the most important event dedicated to the art of floral carpets in the European panorama : Austria, Estonia, France, Germany, Great Britain, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Hungary will be the international guests of the edition that has established itself as an international point of reference among the events dedicated to this extraordinary artistic form.

When looking to invite participants from England in 2022, the organisers discovered well dressing, and contacted the welldressing.com website. (Glyn collates a full calendar and photos, for which we are all very appreciative.) He passed the invitation on to well dressing teams across the county. We expressed interest back then, but we heard about it too late, and some were concerned about travel soon after covid.

The organisers then contacted us directly late last year, and we accepted their invitation.

Sketch Design for Pietra Ligure Well Dressing

All the other groups will all be making floral carpets, which is typical, and they can be very large and impressive, but we will be making a well dressing in the traditional manner. It will be erected at the side of the church in the main square. The organisers have been very helpful in meeting our requirements for a vertical frame, and 250kg of clay!, on top of providing the flowers.

We have been working hard since January to prepare a design, co-ordinate transport, and work out all the practicalities of making a well dressing 1000 miles from home.

The event is on 24 and 25 May, but a group of volunteers will be travelling to Italy a few days earlier to start making the well dressing, as it will take us a lot longer than the floral carpets.

We always celebrate an anniversary, and for this well dressing, we have chosen the 300th anniversary of the publication of 'The Four Seasons' violin concertos by Vivaldi.

Discussing the picture

The main picture is a Derbyshire scene through all four seasons. It is not a real view, but a composite picture of typical Derbyshire features: rolling fields, moors, a gritstone edge, dry stone wall, and the crooked spire.