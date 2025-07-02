Holymoorside and Walton Parish Council 80th Anniversary of VE Day and VJ Day

Holymoorside and Walton Parish Council commemorated the 80th anniversary of VE Day and VJ Day with a ceremony at the War Memorial in Holymoorside. .

Proceedings were led by the Chairman, Councillor Martin Thacker accompanied by members of the Council and local residents. In attendance was John Wallace, Standard Bearer of The Royal British Legion who supported The Act of Remembrance and Louise Jones MP

Councillor Thacker said: "it is important for the Council to demonstrate respectful remembrance of those who sacrificed their lives in Europe and the Far East during World War Two. The Council takes seriously its commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant."