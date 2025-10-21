Holymoorside and Walton Parish Council 2025 Allotment Awards
We’re pleased to announce that the Best Kept Allotment award for 2025 was given to Terry Boyer, and the Most Improved Allotment was awarded to Jonathan Sully.
The Council would like to thank the independent allotment inspectors for their time, effort and careful consideration in judging this year’s entries.
Holymoorside and Walton Parish Council Chairman, Martin Thacker said: “We’re always impressed by the standard of work across all plots, and we know how much dedication goes into maintaining them."
Congratulations once again to this year’s well-deserving winners – and thank you to everyone who continues to make our allotments such a valuable part of the community.