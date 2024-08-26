Hollingwood Residents Association announces winners of Best Gardens competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hollingwood Residents Association (HRA) held its first 'Best Garden' competition sponsored by New Leaf Plant Centre, Coal Aston.

As well as supplying us with a large number of plants for tubs around the village, New Leaf Plant also provided prizes for the top three gardens.

Residents were invited to submit two photos of their garden, which were then passed on to New Leaf for independent and impartial judging. The competition attracted lots of interest and showcased just how talented the gardeners of Hollingwood are. The judges deemed the following to be the best three:

3rd - Chris & Emma of Troughbrook Rd - Judges comments - A nice established garden full of shrubs with a nice seating area. A lovely mature garden.

1st Prize - The Hutchinsons of Hornbeam Close.

2nd - Angus & Gypsy of Hollingwood Crescent - Judges comments - Not the biggest or fullest garden, however someone obviously takes pride in their pots and planters. It creates a bright riot of colour and an eye-catching display.

1st - The Hutchinsons of Hornbeam Close - Judges comments - A lovely personal garden with outstanding mature Acers, bird feeders, delightful seating area and traditional lawn, alongside lovely planted pots. A garden that someone should be proud of!

Overall, we were very proud of all those that entered and we look forward to making this an annual event.