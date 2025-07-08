Holistic Health Hub Derbyshire – Snug now open

The Snug is officially open – with a 5 food hygiene rating!

We are thrilled to announce the official opening of The Snug — and even more proud to share that we've achieved a 5-star rating from the Food Standards Agency!

This milestone has been a long time in the making. Our journey began in May 2023, filled with excitement and optimism, as we believed we were just weeks away from welcoming our community. However, the building had other plans — blocked drains, roof and tower leaks, and the harsh reality of everything we needed to be in place to meet high standards delayed our dream.

Thanks to the Food Safety Guidelines, we’ve created a space that ensures exceptional hygiene, deliciously prepared food, and a warm, social, and inclusive atmosphere. The Snug is more than a café — it's a community hub where comfort meets connection.

Following our successful welcoming weekend, we’re now expanding our offerings throughout the day and evening, creating even more accessible opportunities for all.

Join us to explore a diverse range of activities, including:

Aerial Arts (Silks, Hammock, Hoop, Trapeze, BungeeFit)

(Silks, Hammock, Hoop, Trapeze, BungeeFit) Wellbeing Classes (Sit to Be Fit, Circuit Surge, Aerial Pilates, Equilibrium)

(Sit to Be Fit, Circuit Surge, Aerial Pilates, Equilibrium) Specialist Sessions (Pre & Post Natal Hammock, Golden Motion - Low Hammock Flow)

(Pre & Post Natal Hammock, Golden Motion - Low Hammock Flow) Inclusive Programs for both neurodivergent and non-neurodivergent individuals — adults, young people, children, and mother-and-baby sessions.

Whether you're coming for the food, the movement, or the magic of community, we can't wait to welcome you.