Hoar Cross Care Home creates bird houses for feathered garden guests

Hoar Cross Care Home has embarked on an initiative to support and attract the many sighted birds that regularly visit their stunning garden.

In a bid to enhance the natural beauty of the garden in Hoar Cross and provide safe habitats for the avian visitors, the care home has constructed several birdhouses designed to accommodate a variety of species.

Residents and staff alike have observed a delightful array of birds, including blue tits and great tits, who frequent the garden's feeders and foliage. The garden also plays host to robins, pied wagtails, and wood pigeons, adding to the diverse bird population. The arrival of less common visitors, such as the lesser spotted woodpecker and nuthatches, has brought additional excitement to the residents, who take great pleasure in birdwatching.

Although the birdhouses are tailored for smaller birds, the presence of other magnificent birds like friendly pheasants adds to the vibrant atmosphere, even if these larger species won’t benefit directly from the new homes.

Proudly display a newly crafted birdhouse ready to welcome new feathered friends.

The birdhouses, crafted with care and attention, are a testament to the care home’s commitment to fostering a close relationship with nature. This initiative not only enriches the lives of the residents by providing them with a joyful and engaging activity but also contributes positively to the local ecosystem.

Louise McAllister-Fairley, Deputy Manager at Hoar Cross Nursing Home commented, "We are thrilled to see such a variety of bird species enjoying our garden. The birdhouses are a wonderful addition, encouraging more birds to visit and stay. It brings immense joy to our residents to watch these beautiful creatures and feel connected to the natural world."

The birdhouses have been strategically placed around the garden, ensuring they are in safe, quiet locations that mimic the natural nesting preferences of the birds. With this initiative, Hoar Cross Care Home continues to set an example of how small actions can have a significant impact on both community well-being and nature conservation.