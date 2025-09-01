HMO conversion could cause home of 23 years to “collapse”, claims Derbyshire pensioner

A Derbyshire pensioner claims he is being forced out of his home of 23 years by plans for a six-bedroom house of multiple occupancy next door – which could cause his house to collapse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Greaves, 77, was informed by post in July that the terraced house adjoining his two-bedroom, mid-terrace Ilkeston house was being converted for up to six separate tenants.

Not only this, but he and wife Patricia, 66, were told the conversion on Lord Haddon Road would mean working below Tony’s footings with no plans to reinforce his property in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However property company Sherwood Properties Ltd claim there is no “risk of collapse or damage to the adjoining property”. A spokesman said before any work might begin independent surveyors carry out risk and structural assessments. The spokesman added: “To date, no concerns have been raised that would indicate any potential for structural issues affecting the neighbouring property.”

Tony Greaves has put his home of 23 years up for sale. Image: Sean Davison

Father-of-two Tony, who has poured years of work and thousands of pounds into his home, also fears his peace and quiet will be shattered by multiple tenants next door – with proposals for bedrooms over three floors. Plans to extend at the rear of the rental property next door will also block Tony’s access to his garden from the street.

Speaking to Derbyshire Times, he said: “Because of what the possible future social activity could be next door we’ve been forced to put it up for sale. You can imagine the antisocial behaviour that could ensue without the right occupants.

"The road outside is absolutely packed with cars all the time and you’re very lucky to get a space and there will be an extra five toilets going into the drains in the back garden.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony, who suffers osteoarthritis, leukemia and a heart condition, says the thought of having to try and sell up and move is filling him with anxiety. "My wife and I were going to see our time out in this house that we’ve fully paid for,” he said.

Father-of-two Tony, who has poured years of work and thousands of pounds into his home. Image: Sean Davison

“It’s got a nice garden with a summer house we had built specially and we’ve done the house up over the years. We’ve got some savings but not enough to push onto a much more expensive property. It’s people in my position that are not being considered in all this and that’s what’s becoming so aggravating.”

In July Tony received a notice from a construction firm informing him that building work would require excavation below the footings of his property, however it was “not proposed” to underpin or strengthen the house’s foundations.

The former engineer has already placed his house – valued at £175,000 – on the market, however he dreads being forced to sell it for way under its value due to the nature of the property adjoining his.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony claims developers Sherwood Properties Ltd have offered him £105,000 to £110,000, a discount he is unwilling to accept. A Sherwood Properties spokesman said the company had offered Tony “in the region of £110K”, a “fair market value in line with the recently agreed purchase of the neighbouring property on Lord Haddon Road”.

Tony Greaves outside the summer house where he and wife Pat relax. Image: Sean Davison

Erewash Borough Council, like most UK local authorities, does not require developers converting properties into up to six-bedroom rentals to apply for planning permission thanks to laws brought forward by the coalition Government in 2010.

So the grandfather-of-10 is fighting the proposal alone, hiring his own property surveyor to ensure the structure of his home is protected. Tony said: “Soil below the footings could move so I want something in writing that the developers will put it right if anything does happen. It feels like with this statement they’re just washing their hands of me."

The exasperated homeowner claims there are plans for exactly the same number of bedrooms in a similar HMO conversion a few doors along from his house on Lord Haddon Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Erewash Borough Council is currently in the process of applying for an Article 4 direction – which would tighten up rules for HMOs and ensure proposals for conversions for between three and six people would need planning permission from the council.

Commenting of Tony’s case, Erewash MP Adam Thompson, said he had been contacted by numerous Lord Haddon Road residents. He added: “What’s happening here – where an entire street is suddenly and rapidly taken over by HMO landlords – has happened in other parts of Ilkeston and Long Eaton too.

"I’m very pleased to be supporting Erewash Borough Council in its moves to applying an Article IV Direction across the entireties of the two towns – it’s the only way to get a proper grip on this problem and makes sure local residents have to be notified and consulted about what’s changing on their streets.”

Addressing Tony’s concerns, Sherwood Properties director Mani Landa said: “In the extremely rare case that excavation is required all works will be carried out professionally to legislative standards as set out in the Party Wall Act 1996 and any affected areas will always be restored to their original or improved condition at no cost or detriment to the neighbour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All of our developments have had a significant amount of investment and are built to a high standard, targeted at professional tenants who are thoroughly vetted by our experienced lettings team. We give careful consideration to the impact on surrounding residents before commencing projects and we can confirm we have had no reported issues across our existing portfolio of developments to date.”

Mr Landa said all of his company’s developments included cycle storage to help reduce parking demand and were eco-friendly homes “to attract a higher calibre of resident”.

He added: “We work closely with Erewash Borough Council to ensure every development exceeds housing and safety standards while protecting the interests of the local community at all times. Concerns around soil movement or excavation are already covered within legal and regulatory provisions and we remain committed to carrying out any additional work required during the development phase.

“Our record across our developments speaks for itself – we have completed numerous projects with no adverse impact on adjoining residents and to the contrary, our strategic investments have added value to neighbouring communities and the environment as a whole.”