Historic Peak District village church goes up for auction as redevelopment opportunity
Holy Trinity Church, which was founded in 1885, will feature on the online property auction held by Pugh, part of Eddisons, on September 18 with a £200,000 guide price.
The stone-built former church was granted planning permission in 2019, which has now lapsed, for the conversion and extension of the building into five new houses with two to three bedrooms and modern and period features.
Ed Feather, director and auctioneer at Pugh, said: “This is a great opportunity to buy an incredibly characterful, stone-built former church in a popular Peak District village. Planning consent would have to be reapplied for but because it has been granted previously there is precedent for a residential scheme.
“However a buyer may come to the property with innovative new ideas for a change of use which could also be looked upon favourably by planning officers.”
He added: “This is area of the White Peak is really popular with visitors, including walkers, climbers and mountain bikers, and tourist destinations such as Edale and Castleton are right on the doorstep. Upper End is also well connected to Buxton and to Manchester via the train station at nearby Dove Holes, as well as the road network.”
The village of Upper End expanded in size in the 19th century with the coming of the railways and employment at the neighbouring limestone quarry also boosted the population. The church continued to hold regular services until it closed in 2003.
The next Pugh auction, which includes the former Holy Trinity Church in Upper End , has new lots added daily and will be held on September 18 at www.pugh-auctions.com
