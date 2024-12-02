Historic Derbyshire pubs helping outdoor guests relax and supporting the planet with recycled plastic tables made down the road

The owners of some of Derbyshire's most historic pubs have been mixing old and new by kitting them out with recycled plastic picnic tables made by an award-winning sustainable company just a few miles away.

The entrepreneurs behind the newly expanded Knockerdown Inn at Carsington, along with The Old Gate Inn at Brassington and The Horns in Ashbourne, have chosen Kings Award winning company TDP of Wirksworth to supply picnic tables for all three pubs.

The popular Knockerdown Inn dates back to 1838, while The Old Gate Inn is much older with origins going back to 1616. The Horns is Ashbourne’s oldest pub, also dating back to the early 1600s.

Chris Harvey, whose family owns all three pubs along with The Hopton Hall estate, said TDP was the ideal choice because its picnic tables are highly sustainable and also – with their ‘wood look’ – blend in perfectly with the pubs’ old aesthetic.

Under its new ownership The Knockerdown has seen significant investment with a newly expanded outdoor space and a brand new children’s playground opening this year.

TDP had already supplied picnic tables to The Knockerdown under previous management and Chris explained that he approached the company for more, having been impressed at how the previously ordered tables showed no signs of age.

Chris said: “When we took over the Knockerdown we didn’t know how old the tables were, but they were in really, really good shape.

“When we bought the new ones, we literally put brand new tables next to others which were seven years old and you cannot tell the difference, so we are very happy.

“The environment is really important for us, and TDP is the only company we knew who are doing it like that.

“With Corporate Social Responsibility becoming an increasing factor in conducting business in a responsible way buying products that are so environmentally conscious and from a local company was important to us. The tables are obviously modern but they fit in with an old pub aesthetic.”

The Knockerdown Inn has been equipped with 36 TDP Springbank picnic tables, The Gate Inn has 10 and The Horns has a further four. With each picnic table being made using recycled waste from 71,694 plastic bottle tops, the material used in all 50 tables is the equivalent of recycling 636,300 plastic bottles. Put another way, the total order has saved 37,800kg of CO2 from being emitted into the atmosphere, around the amount emitted from the average UK home over a 14 year period.

Kym Barlow, commercial director of TDP, said: “We were very proud to supply our Springbank picnic tables to The Knockerdown Inn, The Old Gate Inn and The Horns. It’s particularly pleasing for us that our tables have stood up to the test of time so well and are showing no signs of wear and tear, and that the new ones are virtually indistinguishable from those we previously supplied.

“We pride ourselves on creating products that are great for sustainability but also great for customers, in that they will carry on looking good for many years.

“Recycling rates in the UK were among the highest in Europe but have declined recently. However, as more people discover the impressive products that can be created from recycled plastic waste, we hope to encourage a renewed increase in recycling.

“At TDP we are fond of a visit to Derbyshire’s brilliant pubs so we can relax as a team and it’s great to be able to sit at our own tables when we do! The Knockerdown Inn is a particular favourite and its location near Carsington Water makes it a great place for families. It’s also brilliant to see pubs thriving after Covid which was such a tough time for the hospitality industry, and we’re happy to be a part of that success.”

Also owned by Harvey family in Ashbourne are The Machine Inn, Café Impromptu and Howell and Marsden.