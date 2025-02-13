High Peak residents embark on Sahara Desert trek to support local hospice

25 participants from Buxton, New Mills, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Whaley Bridge and surrounding areas will travel to Morocco in March, where they will cross hard, flat plains, ancient riverbeds, sandy dunes, and rocky terrain, guided by experienced Berber guides.

Taking part in the trek is Buxton resident Beccy Elliott, a Marketing Executive at local British sweet manufacturer, Swizzels, who is completing this challenge in memory of her grandmother.

Beccy’s grandmother passed away in 2022 after being diagnosed with lung cancer and was cared for by the hospice team during her final months.

The Marketing Executive has been fundraising for Blythe House Hospice since her grandmother’s passing, inspired by the exceptional care provided by the hospice.

Her fundraising efforts began with a half marathon in October 2022, which raised over £2,500. She then completed the London Marathon in April 2023, raising more than £6,500.

The Sahara Desert trek marks the final challenge in her “hat-trick” of fundraising events. She is joined by a group of local like-minded individuals who are determined to raise vital funds for the hospice.

Speaking about her fundraising journey, Beccy said:

“I started fundraising for Blythe House Hospice shortly after my Nanny passed away in August 2022.

“She received incredible support from the hospice’s at-home care service, with healthcare assistants (HCAs) staying overnight to care for her. They were amazing - offering compassionate care and helping her during such a difficult time.

“I’m extremely grateful for everything the hospice did for my Nanny and the High Peak community. To give something back, I set myself a series of fundraising challenges, with the final piece being the Moroccan desert trek.

“The generosity and kindness of people in our region have been incredible. The High Peak and Derbyshire community has truly come together to support this cause, and I’m confident that, together, we can raise enough to give back to those who have done so much for our loved ones. A special thank you also goes to the directors at Swizzels for their generous donations and support across all three challenges.”