High flying jobs available at EMA in the New Year

A whole host of jobs will be up for grabs at East Midlands Airport (EMA) in the New Year, with a jobs fair connecting jobseekers with employers in two months’ time.

People’s thoughts might go to pilots and cabin crew as airport-related jobs, but there’s plenty of other roles at EMA, including in the hospitality industry – from the bars and restaurants in the terminal to a number of hotels on site – as well as security officers, customer ambassadors, ground handling crew and jobs with cargo operators.

The jobs fair will take place on Wednesday 5 February in the airport’s check-in hall and it will give visitors the opportunity to find out more about a career in aviation by speaking directly to more than a dozen employers based at the airport site. Free parking will be provided along with a free shuttle bus to the terminal.

EMA helps people looking for jobs at the airport all year round, with its Academy courses run in partnership with Nottingham College. It’s a free two-week course which runs once a month on the ‘Introduction to the Aviation Industry’ accredited qualification. It is offered to unemployed or low-income adult learners providing pre-employment and upskilling training including support with job applications and interviews.

A wide variety of jobs will be available at EMA's jobs fair in February

The course has been over-subscribed, with more than 150 adult learners completing it since last December, and as the new academic year starts, the next course is already full. Around 40% % of attendees go on to gain employment at EMA or in the wider aviation industry with many others securing roles elsewhere.

The jobs fair comes after EMA signed the Armed Forces Covenant, which formalises support for veterans and reservists, including engaging with the Career Transition Partnership to promote roles and opportunities at the airport.

Visitors can register or find out more here: Jobs Fair | East Midlands Airport