Here are the times the Red Arrows are set to thunder over north Derbyshire this weekend

The Red Arrows will be thundering over north Derbyshire towns this weekend as part of the Royal International Air Tattoo.

Also known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the distinctive Hawk fast jets will be making their way north towards Aberdeen’s Dyce Airport on Sunday afternoon. They are expected to reach Bolsover at around 2.50pm, via Ilkeston, Teversal and Glapwell - and then on past Shuttlewood, Stanfree and Clowne into South Yorkshire.

The team – which has now completed almost 5,000 displays in 57 countries – will depart the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire before passing over north Derbyshire en-route to Aberdeen.

Known for their famous Diamond Nine shape, close formations and precision flying, the Red Arrows have been displaying since 1965. For more information about the route visit https://www.military-airshows.co.uk