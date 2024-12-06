Heatherton House unites hearts with "Knit and Knatter" club

Heatherton House in Littleover is abuzz with excitement as they launch their heartwarming "Knit and Knatter" club.

This initiative warmly welcomes residents and community members to come together in the lounge, knit to their hearts' content, and enjoy lively conversations. As the winter chill approaches, the club aims to combat loneliness by fostering a sense of connection and community spirit.

In a wonderful act of compassion, the group has embarked on creating beautiful blankets for neonatal babies at the local hospital. These blankets will accompany shoebox presents that the residents are lovingly wrapping for the elderly ward. This thoughtful gesture not only brings joy to those who receive the gifts but also to the residents who find purpose and joy in their crafting.

Amanda, the general manager at Heatherton House, shared, "This is a great way for us to give back to the community and get our residents involved with supporting others. Our residents love getting together, having a chat, teaching staff and volunteers how to knit, and enjoying a refreshing cup of tea."

The "Knit and Knatter" club is a testament to the warmth and kindness that Heatherton House spreads, ensuring that everyone feels valued and cherished.