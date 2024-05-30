Heartwarming dream comes true for West Hallam Care Home resident Sheila

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheila, a beloved resident at West Hallam Care Home, had her dream come true with a surprise trip to Blackpool Ballroom, where she had met her late husband many years ago.

Sheila's love story began when she decided to learn to dance, and her late husband happened to be a dance teacher. They shared a passion for dancing, and Blackpool was a special place for them, filled with cherished memories.

When asked about her biggest wish, Sheila expressed a desire to visit Blackpool Ballroom to watch the dancers and relive the moments she shared with her husband.

The highlight of the trip for Sheila was watching her favourite dance, the foxtrot, which held a special place in her heart. As she watched the dancers move gracefully across the floor, she couldn't help but feel emotional, reminiscing about the days when she and her husband danced together.

Shelia with West Hallam Deputy Manager Sarah at the Blackpool Ballroom

The experience included a delightful afternoon tea which both residents and staff thoroughly enjoyed as they watched the ballroom dancers take to the dancefloor, enchanting everyone with their captivating routines.

The team at West Hallam Care Home is dedicated to enhancing the lives of their residents, and moments like these exemplify the impact trips like this one can have.