Healthwatch Derby and Derbyshire want your views on cervical screenings

People across Derby and Derbyshire are being asked to share their experiences of cervical screening in a survey being compiled by the patient watchdogs, Healthwatch Derby and Healthwatch Derbyshire.

Women and people with a cervix aged 25 to 64 will be involved in the survey which will help to improve services so that more people attend potentially life-saving appointments.

Cervical screening (also referred to as smear tests) is a crucial test that helps check the health of the cervix and to help prevent cervical cancer.

Despite its importance, many people still face barriers to attending their appointments. A 2021 study found that one in three people did not attend their appointments which can lead to delayed detection and treatment.

Healthwatch Derbyshire CEO Helen Henderson

By understanding these barriers, Healthwatch aims to ensure the cervical screening programme is more accessible and effective for everyone.

The survey asks:

Whether people have attended a cervical screening appointment

Their views on the screening process

Barriers that may have prevented them from attending

Suggestions for improvements

Helen Henderson, Chief Executive of Healthwatch Derbyshire, explained: “We know that cervical screenings can save lives but attendance rates show there is still work to be done to make these appointments more accessible and comfortable for everyone.

“This survey is an opportunity for people to share their experiences and help shape a programme that truly meets the needs of our community and ensure that more people feel confident and comfortable attending their screenings.

“By working together to cover Derby city as well as the county, we hope to see how we can suggest improvements for the whole county.”

The survey is quick and easy, taking just 10-15 minutes to complete. It is open until 22 April 2025, and participants will have the chance to enter a prize draw for a £100 Love2shop voucher as a thank you for their time.

Take the survey here: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/CC-screening/