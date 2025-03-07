Headway Derby launches ‘Protect Your Brain, Protect Your Life!’ campaign to prevent brain injuries

Headway Derby, a local charity dedicated to supporting brain injury survivors, is launching a new campaign, ‘Protect Your Brain, Protect Your Life!’, to raise awareness about brain injury prevention.

Running from 3rd March 2025 to 28th March 2025, the campaign aims to educate the public on simple yet crucial safety measures that can significantly reduce the risk of life-changing brain injuries.

Brain injuries can happen in an instant but have lifelong consequences. Through this initiative, Headway Derby seeks to promote essential safety practices such as wearing cycle helmets, using seatbelts, reducing assaults and domestic violence, and ensuring proper health and safety measures are followed in the workplace.

“Our mission has always been to improve life after brain injury, but prevention is just as important,” said Emma Morris, CEO for Headway Derby. “With ‘Protect Your Brain, Protect Your Life!’, we want to help the Derby community understand that small actions can make a big difference in preventing brain injuries.”

The campaign will include educational workshops, interactive events, and social media engagement to spread awareness and encourage active participation from the public. Headway Derby will collaborate with local schools, businesses, and organizations to ensure maximum reach and impact.

Brain injuries affect thousands of people every year, leading to significant physical, emotional, and financial challenges. Headway Derby provides vital support services to survivors and their families, helping them regain independence and improve their quality of life.

Members of the public and local businesses are encouraged to get involved in the campaign by supporting awareness events, sharing safety messages, and donating to Headway Derby to help fund their critical work.

For more information about ‘Protect Your Brain, Protect Your Life!’, or to learn more about Headway Derby’s services, please visit www.headwayderby.co.uk or contact [email protected].