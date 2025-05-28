HeadHigh event is Fundamental in tackling mental health issues

A festival of food, music and fun for all the family is returning to Derby city centre this summer, bringing the community together to raise awareness around mental health and tackle the taboos that surround it.

The bi-annual Fundamental event, organised by mental health support organisation HeadHigh, will take place on July 5, on Cathedral Green, in Derby.

The event is the brainchild of HeadHigh founder Amanda Solloway, whose passion for mental health advocacy stems from her own family’s experience with mental illness.

Since launching the organisation in 2017, she has worked tirelessly to open up the conversation and offer support to those in need.

The first 150 visitors to the event will be able to claim a free burger and organisations and businesses who want a stall at the event should sign up now.

Those already committed to the event include Derby Homes, YMCA Derbyshire, Sam’s Superheroes, Sporting Communities and Age UK.

Amanda said: “We are planning a day which is fun for all the family, but at the heart of it will be help and advice for anyone who may be feeling low.

“I know from personal experience that this can affect anyone at any time and we really want to normalise the conversation around mental health – it’s only by talking about it that this can happen.

“We are still looking for stall holders to sign up for the event and join us on the day. We hope to create a lovely atmosphere, with something for everyone to enjoy.

“Cathedral Green is a fantastic space and the perfect location for an event followed by a visit to the Museum of Making, or even just exploring the city centre.”

The event runs from 11am to 3pm and any organisation interested in running a stall in order to promote what they do or offer some form of interactive activity – is invited to email [email protected]