Hayden, 15, to run 10K for Teenage Cancer Trust

Hayden will be taking on a 10K run on 5th October.

Hayden has been fundraising since he was 8 years old. He has raised £10,500 for numerous charities by swimming, running or biking. He had decided last year, after raising money for the DEN at Chesterfield Royal, that he wasn't going to do anymore so he could concentrate on his intense swimming training.

Hayden, who is now 15, was diagnosed with ADHD, ASD, and has learning difficulties. He dreams of making it to the Olympics, but in his spare time, he has always thought of ways to make money to help others. He decided to help Teenage Cancer Trust after hearing that Kate, a swimmer in the same squad as Hayden at Chesterfield Swimming Club, was recently diagnosed with cancer at the age of 18. The Teenage Cancer Trust has been very supportive to Kate and her family. Hayden wanted to raise some money so that they can continue to support people like Kate.