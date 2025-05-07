Have your say on Smoke Control Orders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents and businesses can have their say on a proposal to update the Smoke Control Order which covers Chesterfield Borough.

The proposal will see the 22 existing Smoke Control Orders merged into a single order which covers the entire borough, and the zone will include smoke from moored vessels such as houseboats.

This change is being introduced in response to changes in national legislation, but it also aims to make it easier for everyone to understand the rules that apply locally.

Smoke Control Orders are about visual presence of smoke and do not cover a smell of smoke or garden fires.

The online consultation is open until Tuesday, June 17.

Councillor Steve Lismore, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “Our proposed changes aim to make it easier for everyone to understand the rules that apply when using a real fire in their home and make it simpler for us to provide guidance to people who are looking to install a new stove in their home.

“These orders are about protecting people’s health and ensuring we can all breathe good quality air. We always take the approach of education before enforcement, and we are happy to provide advice to businesses and residents who want to install a new fire.

“I’d encourage everyone to take a look at this consultation and share their views.”

To find out more about the changes and take part in the consultation, visit: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/smoke-control-consultation