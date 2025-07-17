Have your say on proposals for new parking restrictions for Castleton

Situated in the heart of the Peak District National Park, Castleton village has been attracting higher levels of visitors all year round over the past few years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Increased visitor numbers bring a welcome boost to the local economy, but for some local residents, inconsiderate parking has become an increasing concern.

In response to these issues, Derbyshire County Council has been working with Castleton Parish Council on a range of new restrictions for the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals include new ‘red routes’ which prohibit parking at any time on several roads, new limited waiting bays and new pay and display parking bays. The red routes will be a first for Derbyshire, but are used extensively in other parts of the country.

YourWorld, connecting communities. Use the 'Submit a story' link to tell us your news.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Potholes, Highways and Transport, Councillor Charlotte Hill, said: “Our road safety team have been working with Castleton Parish Council to try and identify ways to better manage parking in the village.

“Castleton is a beautiful place to visit, but the roads were never designed for the kinds of traffic volumes - and the size of vehicles – that we see today.

“For the past few years, there have been concerns about inconsiderate parking, and some motorists not understanding the restrictions that are currently in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope that our proposals will help local people, make things clearer for visitors and reduce disruption to help make sure visitors enjoy the beauty of our county.

“Alongside our proposals to restrict parking, we will also look to enforce the restrictions robustly with our team of parking attendants, to ensure traffic can move safely and smoothly in the area, reducing congestion and unnecessary delays.”

The proposals, currently open for public consultation, are:

The old Mam Tor Road

This road has a Clearway waiting restriction in place on the turning circle at the top of the road, but many motorists do not understand how this works. Parking inconsiderately at this location can prevent buses from using the turning circle, which means they then get stuck.

A new red route is proposed where the Clearway is at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A red route means no stopping at any time, with double red lines painted on the road to alert motorists.

There will still be areas on the road which do not have a restriction, so parking will still be available at no charge towards the end of the road.

Some residents have asked that the county council take action to stop campervans from parking on the road.

As a Highway authority, the county council’s legal duty is to make sure that motorists can park safely on the road, without causing an obstruction to other people or emergency vehicles. As long as motorists meet the legal requirements of the parking restrictions, no further action can be taken.

Pay and display parking bays on old Mam Tor Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are currently parking bays on part of the road closest to the village which currently operate at weekends and bank holidays only. As visitors are coming to the area throughout the week it is proposed to retain these bays as pay and display bays, operating seven days a week, between 9am and 5pm, where the maximum stay will be four hours, with no return allowed within one hour. This will ensure that there is a turnover of parking spaces in these bays. New parking meters will be installed.

Further up old Mam Tor Road, there will be marked parking bays allowing vehicles to park with no restrictions.

Buxton Road

On Buxton Road, on the south side of the road, the plan is to keep the existing pay and display bays, which will operate from 9am to 5pm, maximum stay four hours with no return allowed within one hour.

Unnamed Road to Blue John Cavern turning head, Unnamed Road to Sparrowpit and Unnamed Road from Rushup Edge Farm, Castleton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Existing double yellow lines will be replaced with the introduction of a red route, with no stopping at any time.

How Lane

It’s proposed to introduce double yellow lines along the along the length of How Lane where the solid white lines are located, up to the entrance to the YHA Castleton, Losehill Hall site.

Weaving Avenue

On Weaving Avenue, visitor parking causes issues for the property closest to the junction with How Lane. It is proposed to extend the existing double yellow lines currently at the junction with How Lane, further into Weaving Avenue to protect the resident’s access.

Back Street and Castle Street

It is proposed to create some blue badge parking bays on both Castle Street and Back Street to help those visiting St Edmund Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are intended to operate every day, 9am to 5pm, maximum stay three hours with no return within one hour. Outside these times, the bays can be used by visitors and local residents.

The current single yellow line on the east side of Back Street will be converted to a double yellow line, to support the prospective increase in traffic manoeuvres in the bay opposite and to remove any parking that currently occurs on this narrow street as the single yellow line only operates Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holidays and only from 8am to 6pm.

Pindale Road

On Pindale Road, there is an existing single yellow line, signed as no waiting Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holidays 8am to 8pm. However, given the increase in the attractiveness of this area to visitors within the week and in line with the changes made to Back Street and Castle Street, it is proposed to change the restriction to No Waiting at Any Time (double yellow line).

As double yellow line restrictions require no signage, this will also enable the removal of the existing time plates for the single yellow line which will reduce sign clutter, more in keeping with a village location.

Millbridge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concern has also been raised at the parking occurring on Millbridge in the vicinity of Trickett Close. This parking prevents local farm vehicles getting through, along with a number of buses and coaches taking visitors to the local Hollowford Outdoor Centre. A section will be marked up with double yellow lines to prevent parking here.

Unnamed Road to Blue John Cavern turning head

Blue John Cavern have asked for some limited waiting bays to be created on the unnamed road close to their entrance.

It is proposed to convert 10 of the unrestricted bays into limited waiting bays. Operating all days, 9am to 5pm, with waiting would be limited to two hours, no return within one hour. This will ensure that there is a frequent turnover of vehicles – and visitors - within these bays.

To request a copy of the Traffic Regulation Orders, please email [email protected]for further details.

Feedback about the proposals will close on Friday, 8 August, 2025.

After this date all the comments received will be analysed and a final report prepared for consideration.