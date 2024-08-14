Have your say on hospital discharge experiences

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Health and social care patient watchdog, Healthwatch Derbyshire, is inviting local people to share their experiences of being discharged from hospital at a special information-sharing event next month.

The ‘Joining up for Hospital Discharge’ event at the Arena Church in Ilkeston on Tuesday, September 17 will bring together healthcare professionals, policymakers and the public.

The aim is to discuss how to improve the hospital discharge pathways in Derbyshire which will help shape future service planning decisions.

Healthwatch Derbyshire CEO Helen Henderson explained: “Leaving hospital and transitioning to home or another care setting should be smooth and safe.

Healthwatch Derbyshire CEO Helen Henderson.

“Sometimes however, this process can be very stressful for patients and their families. It can also sometimes cause people to be readmitted to hospital - putting pressure on the already struggling health and care services.

“As the independent champion for those who use health and social care services in Derbyshire, we aim to give everyone a voice in how health and social care services are designed and delivered.

“The ‘Joining Up for Hospital Discharge’ event is therefore a chance for healthcare professionals, policymakers, and the public to come together and discuss how to improve the hospital discharge pathways in Derbyshire.

“We’ll be hearing from the Discharge Improvement Team on their work so far and what they plan to do in the future. We’ll also be hearing about the challenges in hospital discharge and what we can all do to help improve this in Derbyshire.

“The public’s experiences and perspectives are crucial in shaping a healthcare system that truly meets everyone’s needs.

“Therefore, we hope to hear from those with first-hand experience with hospital discharge, work in healthcare, or simply want to help improve local services.”

The event will be held between 9.30am to 12.30pm and, although tickets are free of charge, places needed to be booked beforehand by going online