Have your say as Peak District National Park boss hosts new roadshows

Peak District residents and businesses can share their views with National Park chief executive Phil Mulligan in a new series of informal roadshows.

Following the success of last year’s Meet the Chief Executive roadshows, Phil will again be travelling to locations across the national park to hear the news and views of the people who live and work there.

The first two events will be:

Bamford Village Institute – Thursday 13th February, 2pm to 4pm The Greyhound pub, Warslow – Wednesday 12th March, 4pm to 6pm

Phil Mulligan, CEO, Peak District National Park Authority

Further roadshows are planned this year for other areas of the Peak District, including Grindleford, Tideswell, Dunford Bridge, Wincle, Tissington, Rainow and Taddington.

Phil says: “This is a chance to have open and honest conversations and for people to share their views directly with me.

“I want to hear about the challenges they’re facing, the success stories they’re proud of and the ideas they believe can make a difference. Whether it’s about fostering sustainable growth, preserving the natural beauty of the National Park or supporting local initiatives, these conversations are vital to shaping our shared future.

“I believe that the best ideas – and the best solutions – come from listening to the people who are living and working in the heart of it all.”

There is no need to book a place or to contact the National Park Authority beforehand, just simply drop in during the session times shown.

Phil will aim to speak to everyone who attends the events, where time and venue capacity allows. If he is unable to speak to everyone, there will be an opportunity to follow up at an alternative venue or by email.

Due to the very high volume of planning applications received by the Authority each year and to allow a wide range of topics to be covered at each event, Phil will not be able to discuss specific residential or business applications. However, people are welcome to discuss broader planning and development issues, strategy and policy planning.

Further dates and venues will be announced in due course at www.peakdistrict.gov.uk/ceo