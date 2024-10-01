Have you had your say about future of library service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents who want to have their say on proposals which would change some aspects of the county’s library service are being encouraged to get involved in the current public consultation. Derbyshire County Council unveiled a number of proposals for its library service in the summer which aim to keep library buildings open across the county as well as creating a modern, agile, family-friendly and sustainable service for all its residents.

The library service proposals are set out in the council’s new draft Derbyshire Public Library Service Strategy `A Modern Library Service for Derbyshire’.

The proposals are aimed at meeting necessary budget savings and reflecting changing patterns of library use while ensuring the service remains as accessible, efficient and cost-effective as possible.

A 12-week consultation launched in August is now over half way through and more than 1,300 people have already taken part by filling out the consultation questionnaire, which can be found at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/libraries-consultation

Paper copies of the questionnaire are also available in all county libraries and through the mobile and home library services for people who are unable to fill it in online.

County Council Leader and Cabinet Member for Strategic Leadership, Culture, Tourism and Climate Change, Councillor Barry Lewis, said: “It is of great importance to us and to our residents that we continue to offer a strong library service which is accessible to all who want it.

“I welcome the number of responses we’ve had already to the consultation as we are very keen to get as many views as possible on these proposals before final decisions are made in the new year.

“We are confident that the many positive proposals contained in the draft strategy will ensure library services are maintained and investment is made where it is needed to not only secure but also enhance this key service for years to come.”

The main proposals contained in the draft strategy are:

to reduce opening hours across the library network by an average of 10%. Opening hours would be localised for each community and would reflect the busiest periods; neighbouring libraries would not be closed on the same days

to ensure all libraries open for a time on a Saturday, with larger libraries also opening until 6pm twice a week

to remove reservation charges for book and talking book requests, where the item is either in print or in stock in Derbyshire libraries, and remove charges for borrowing talking books, to mitigate some of the impact of a reduction in hours

to merge the mobile service and home library service, to create one `outreach’ service for vulnerable customers and those living in remote areas. The outreach service would use a greener fleet of smaller, lower carbon vehicles, increasing efficiency, lowering costs and reducing the service’s carbon footprint

to review opportunities to make more efficient use of library buildings, where this can be achieved and either improve or not adversely impact the service. This could involve re-locating some libraries to new, lower cost, more energy efficient sites, co-locating some libraries with other services/organisations or changing the layout of some library buildings to make them more efficient, flexible and accessible. These options if achieved would greatly reduce maintenance and running costs which are high in some older library buildings

to improve digital provision in all libraries, including access to other council services and installation of self-service terminals in more of the smaller libraries to increase efficiency and accessibility

to invite volunteers to help support access to library services by introducing a new way of managing provision termed `community-supported libraries’.

Like many authorities across the country, the council continues to face significant budgetary pressures far greater than experienced before due to factors beyond its control. These include dealing with higher than anticipated inflation, higher prices for fuel, energy and materials and a continued unprecedented increase in demand for adults’ and children’s social care services.

Library service savings of £625,000 need to be made by 2028-29 and were included in a number of budget savings proposals put forward earlier this year to support the council setting a balanced budget over the course of its Five-Year Financial Plan up to 2028-29.

Councillor Barry Lewis said: “Our budgetary challenges are well-documented but we are doing all we can to ensure vital services, like our library service, continue to deliver for our residents and meet the differing needs of our communities.

“The library service consultation is one of many which are running or have been held this year and it is so important that our residents have their say and help us to shape the services they want and need for future years.”

The library service consultation runs until Saturday 2 November 2024.

Residents with any queries about the consultation should email: [email protected]