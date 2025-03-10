Hasland hosts successful apprenticeship event

More than 40 young people, their parents and carers attended an event in Hasland, Chesterfield to help them to decide how to kickstart their future career plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on February 26 at Hasland Village Hall, the Apprenticeship and Technical Education Event allowed attendees to have direct access to business experts and current apprentices giving them the opportunity to ask any questions about entering various industries.

Focusing on careers in construction, engineering and manufacturing and health and social care, businesses in attendance included Frank Shaw Associates, Chesterfield Royal Hospital, Eyesite View, DANCOP, Nottingham Trent University, Joined Up Careers and United Cast Bar as well as Chesterfield College who offer a variety of courses to get young people workplace ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local engineering firm MSE Hiller were also at the event. They have supported the events since their launch in 2024, and this has helped them connect with and employ three new potential employees.

Apprenticeship and Technical Education Event - February 2025.

After meeting at the event two students undertook work experience placements at MSE Hiller and have gone on to study related subjects at college and a third was hired as Level 3 Mechanical Engineering Apprentice.

Chesterfield College work closely with employers to do a ‘skills scan’ of potential apprentices to determine current knowledge and experience to understand which course will be best for them. They found that Tom who joined MSE Hiller last year, would be best suited to the Level 3 Mechanical Engineering course as he had already completed a year at university in a different subject.

Tom explained: “I attended this event after deciding that I wanted to reskill into the engineering industry where I could learn new skills and find a career that brought me personal fulfilment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have been working with the company for six months now and I am enjoying the role. The work is challenging but due to the advice and support from my colleagues, mentors and management, I am encouraged to expand my skill set and become more confident in my role”.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader and cabinet member for economic growth, said: “Apprenticeships allow young people to grow in their chosen career, whilst working alongside industry experts. They are a good starting point for anyone who wants to learn skills ‘on the job’ that will build on their academic knowledge. These opportunities are also great ways for us to help to build our future workforce and grow our local economy.

“There is another event planned in May this year, so I would encourage young people and their families to join us to find out more about what opportunities are available locally.”

Councillor Paul Hezelgrave, portfolio lead for skills & employment at East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA), said: “The EMCCA Careers Hub are delighted to fund another successful Apprenticeship and Technical Education event, with a new location in Hasland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is important for these events to be accessible by all members of the local community, and to create an environment where parents/carers and young people can learn about vocational pathways and ask the questions that are important to them, in order to make informed decisions about their next steps.

“I’d like to thank Chesterfield Borough Council for coordinating this latest event, and to the wide range of employers and education providers who shared their knowledge and experience with the attendees.

“There’s clear evidence that when parents/carers work with schools to support their children’s exploration of their place in the world of work, that outcomes are far better for our young people, with higher aims and motivation for their learning across the curriculum.”

Tina Patel, from the ASK programme, said: “These events provide information and guidance on how to look for the opportunities available in construction, manufacturing, and health sectors. The events held so far have been really successful in supporting parents and young people to look at all the opportunities available and to answer any questions they may have”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our next free Apprenticeship and Technical Education Event will be held at Chesterfield Football Club on Wednesday, May 21 from 6pm. You can find more information about the event by visiting: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/events/apprenticeship-and-technical-education-event-chesterfield