Hasland community celebrates former student representing UK at WorldSkills Competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Oska Ready set to whip up a storm at "Skills Olympics" Lyon

The Hasland community proudly celebrates Oska Ready, a former student of Hasland Hall Community School, selected to represent the UK at the 47th WorldSkills Competition in Lyon known as the "Olympics of Skills." This prestigious event featuring participants from over 50 countries, highlights the best in vocational skills across various trades.

Oska's culinary journey began at Hasland Hall School where he found his natural aptitude for cookery with the support of his then Teacher who encouraged him onto further training at Vision West Notts College and then advanced patisserie studies at Doncaster College. Encouraged by his tutor while at Doncaster, he entered the WorldSkills UK competition, excelling through rigorous heats to secure his place on Team UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now a Junior Sous Chef at the award winning 2 Rosette DN1 Delicatessen and Dining in Doncaster, Oska has demonstrated exceptional skill , surpassing some of the UK's finest culinary talent. In September, he will compete on the world stage, showcasing the high standards of education and training nurtured in the Hasland Community and beyond.

Chef Oska Ready representative for cookery WorldSkills Team UK

World Skills Lyon will take place from 10-15th September, featuring over 1,500 young people from 65 countries competing in 62 different disciplines. Cookery boasts the largest number of competitors, with Oska facing incredible talent, including exceptional representatives from China, Switzerland, Canada and Ireland.

Oska's passion for becoming a Chef began at four, inspired by his love of food, cookery shows, and the mentorship of his grandfather, a former Chef. His dedication to learning new recipes and techniques, especially those of his favourite Chef Gordon Ramsey, highlighted his talent from an early age.

As he prepares for the WorldSkills competition, Oska is supported by a team of expert coaches, including World Skills Chief Expert Sean F. Owens, and the broader community of Chefs UK and worldwide. Their combined expertise and encouragement are helping Oska gear up for the competition's opening ceremony on 10th September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We extend our best wishes to Oska, Sean, and Team UK, and express our gratitude to WorldSkills for this incredible opportunity.

instagram.com/oska_chef