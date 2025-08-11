Hartington Creamery honours VJ Day with new 'Hartington Bomber' Cheese

Hartington Creamery, a proud Derbyshire artisan cheesemaker since 1870, in the heart of the Peak District, announced the launch of its new ‘Hartington Bomber’ Cheese, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day (VJ Day) on August 15th. The launch is a tribute to the bravery and resilience of the men and women of the "Greatest Generation" who served in the Far East during World War II.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

VJ Day, which marks Japan's surrender and the official end of the Second World War, is a time for national remembrance and celebration. While VE Day in May saw the end of the conflict in Europe, thousands of British and Commonwealth forces were still engaged in bitter fighting until August 15, 1945. Hartington Creamery’s Bomber Cheese is a nod to the spirit of those who fought and sacrificed.

The new ‘Hartington Bomber’ Cheese is a robust, full-bodied cheddar, aged for a minimum of 18 months to achieve a strong, sharp flavour profile. Its distinctive dark, black wax truckle rind and powerful taste are designed to reflect the strength and character of the wartime generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The name has been chosen as a special homage to the county's own history, specifically the RAF 617 "Dambusters" Squadron, which was based in Derbyshire and practised its famous bombing raids in the Derwent Valley before its pivotal mission.

Hartington Bomber Cheese 200g Truckles and 2kg waxed wheels

"We felt it was incredibly important to launch a new cheese that not only celebrates our cheesemaking heritage but also pays a meaningful tribute to a pivotal moment in our history and our local heritage," said Hartington Creamery's Managing Director, Robert Gosling. "The Hartington Bomber Cheese is our way of honouring the courage of those who secured peace in the Far East and acknowledging the brave airmen who trained on our doorstep. It’s a cheese with a story, and we hope it will be a centrepiece for families and communities as they come together to remember and celebrate VJ Day this year."

The launch comes as the UK prepares to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day with a series of national events, including flypasts and commemorative services.

The ‘Hartington Bomber Cheese’ will be available for purchase in two sizes: a 200g waxed truckle and a 2kg waxed wheel, starting August 15th at the Hartington online shop.