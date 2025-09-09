Harron Homes sponsors Killamarsh drama group

Harron Homes’ latest contribution to the Killamarsh community is through its sponsorship of Killamarsh Dreams.

The amateur dramatics group based in Killamarsh, just minutes from Harron’s Forge Green development, is for young people aged between five and 16 looking to gain confidence through drama, music and dancing.

The sponsorship marks Harron’s commitment to supporting local youth development and community spirit. Killamarsh Dreams welcomes all children to its weekly workshops and has produced a number of shows from The Wizard of Oz to Bugsy Malone, giving young people the chance to express themselves through performance. The sponsorship will help the group continue its activities, with funding contributing towards props and costumes for this year’s performance of Annie Jr. at the University Drama Studios.

Forge Green, Harron’s newest development in Killamarsh, offers a selection of high-quality two, three, four, and five bedroom homes across 45 acres of land. With its proximity to the heart of the community, supporting Killamarsh Dreams was a natural partnership for the housebuilder.

IMG_1449 The sponsorship will help towards props and costumes for this year's performance of Annie Jr.

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director for Harron Homes, said: “We’re thrilled to be backing such a fantastic local group that does so much for young people in Killamarsh. Killamarsh Dreams embodies the kind of vibrant community spirit we hope to nurture at Forge Green, and we’re proud to be part of their story.”

Libby Schofield, Chair and Trustee of Killamarsh Dreams, added: “Harron’s support means a great deal to us. It allows us to dream bigger and deliver even more memorable performances for our community. With your help, the sun will come out tomorrow for our aspiring performers!”