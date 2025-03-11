Harron Homes celebrates the women behind the construction sites this International Women's Day

While construction often brings to mind images of building sites and hard hats, the industry is powered by a vast network of professionals working behind the scenes to bring developments to life.

This International Women's Day, Harron Homes is celebrating the women who play crucial roles in shaping its success—driving projects forward, supporting customers, and ensuring seamless operations.

With 18 years of experience in the industry, Kirsty Wilson plays a vital role in Harron Homes' design team. She is responsible for creating site layouts that balance viability with compliance, ensuring each development meets the highest standards. Kirsty attributes her success to early mentorship from a female architect and notes the increasing presence of women on construction sites.

"Gender equality should be the norm," says Kirsty. "One of the biggest barriers for women is awareness. Young women may not realise the variety of roles available in construction.

SGB-20192 - Harron Homes Assistant Customer Service Manager Laura Higginbottom and Design Manager Kirsty Wilson

"To women who are interested in the construction side, don't be put off by it being male-dominated. People no longer make a big deal about women being on site, you'll find the majority are friendly and helpful, regardless of gender."

Stacy Law transitioned into the construction industry two years ago after a diverse career in operations and business development. As a PA to the Managing Directors and Office Manager at Harron's Yorkshire office, Stacy ensures smooth operations and provides essential support to the leadership team.

"I've seen a real shift in attitudes towards women in construction," Stacy shares. "Traditionally, it was seen as a male-dominated field, but there is now a greater emphasis on diversity and inclusion. Implementing clear policies and providing equal growth opportunities will further accelerate progress and inclusion."

Her advice to women considering a career in housebuilding? "Go for it! There are so many departments to start your career in beyond the building site, from finance to design to customer service, and the industry is full of opportunities."

With 18 years in property and seven in construction, Laura Higginbottom ensures that every homebuyer receives top-tier support as an Assistant Customer Service Manager. She values the strong support network within the company and believes social media has played a significant role in highlighting the achievements of women in the industry.

"I've always felt supported and heard at Harron," Laura explains. "The company hires the right person for the role, which has naturally led to women stepping into leadership positions. The more we promote women in senior roles, the more we can inspire others to follow."

Like Kirsty, Stacy feels a wider knowledge of the various career paths could encourage girls to join the industry.

"Social media is doing a lot to showcase women in the industry, but promoting those available career paths from a much younger age could encourage women to explore construction a lot sooner. Some people are too shy to approach certain roles in life so by offering the information initially it might spark a positive conversation."

While the construction industry has made significant progress in gender equality, Kirsty, Stacy, and Laura agree that increasing representation, fostering an inclusive workplace, and promoting diverse career opportunities are key steps forward.

Group Operations Director, Sarah Marsden added, "At Harron Homes, we are committed to supporting women in the workplace and celebrating their contributions. As Harron's inaugural Group Operations Director, I've been given an amazing opportunity to not only leave my own mark on the company, but to encourage other women aspiring to do the same. Success comes from the hard work of people across every part of the business. This International Women's Day, we celebrate the women behind the scenes who make it all happen."

For more information on Harron Homes please visit https://www.harronhomes.com.