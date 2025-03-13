Harron Homes brings World Book Day wonder to Chesterfield school

To celebrate World Book Day 2025, Harron Homes North Midlands brought the joy of storytelling to pupils at Inkersall Spencer Academy in Chesterfield, near the housebuiler’s Low Ridding development in Mastin Moor.

Professional storyteller Beth Guiver captivated students with a dynamic mix of traditional and modern storytelling, using expressive voices, musical props, and engaging narratives to spark their imaginations.

World Book Day is a global initiative that encourages children to discover the joy of books and storytelling. By promoting literacy and creativity, the event helps young readers develop a lifelong love for literature.

World Book Day 2025 embraces the theme "Read Your Way," encouraging children and young people to explore reading on their own terms, fostering a sense of freedom and enjoyment in their literary journeys.

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: "It’s fantastic to see young children so engaged with storytelling. World Book Day is an excellent opportunity to nurture imagination, and we’re delighted to bring this experience to the Inkersall Spencer Academy pupils.

“We often establish our developments close to high-quality local schools like this one because we aim to create communities that are vibrant and connected. We believe a home is a place where individuals and families can craft their own narratives, finding comfort and peace in a space they call their own, so World Book Day really resonates with us at Harron Homes."

Harron Homes and Beth Guiver also delivered an additional storytelling session at Grange Lane Infant Academy in New Rossington, next to Harron’s De Maulay Manor development.

Low Ridding is a new development offering three, four, and five-bedroom homes in a scenic location near Chesterfield. Designed with families in mind, this development combines modern living with easy access to local amenities. To learn more, visit Harron Homes - Low Ridding.

For more information on Harron Homes, visit www.harronhomes.com.

