HarperCrewe introduces £500 Community Fund at Creswell

New housebuilder coming to Creswell launches £500 Community Fund scheme for local organisations.

Creswell charities, sports clubs and other community groups are invited to apply for a £500 donation from HarperCrewe’s Community Fund.

The initiative marks the launch of the developer’s neighbourhood in the town, which is bringing a selection of brand new one, two, three and four-bedroom, energy-efficient new homes to Colliery Road.

Supporting and giving back to the communities around its developments is an integral part of the housebuilder’s ethos, and the HarperCrewe Community Fund initiative allows local people to choose who they think should benefit from the money.

From sports groups to youth organisations, local charities to hard-working community programmes, HarperCrewe is inviting people to nominate their suggestions for the winner via comments on their Facebook Community Fund post by August 26th.

All submissions will then be counted and £500 given to the organisation with the most nominations.

Danielle Heard, Sales Director for HarperCrewe, said: “We’re really passionate about supporting the communities we build in and the Community Fund is part of that.

“We want to donate £500 to a hard-working local group, as we know they work tirelessly to support people and that funding is often short. Investing in people who live nearby to our developments is an important to us. As a sustainable developer, we are invested in leaving a legacy we can be proud of.”

Creswell’s residents are invited to vote via the Facebook post and tell HarperCrewe why they have chosen the group. Danielle adds: “By asking residents to nominate deserving organisation we can find out what really matters to people in the local community.”

To nominate a winner for the HarperCrewe Creswell Community Fund, local people should comment the name of their chosen group on the Facebook post: HarperCreweCreswellCommmunityFund