Guide dog puppies meet Chesterfield firefighters as part of training day

A group of guide dog puppies have been on a special visit to Chesterfield fire station, as part of their important socialisation training.

The five pups, Abbi, Xanthe, Kano, Reuben and Nacho, who are all in the early stages of their guide dog training, visited the station earlier this month.

They met local firefighters and were shown the fire engines, including their lights, sirens and shutters, and were shown around the station.

Each pup was accompanied by their volunteer Puppy Raiser, who looks after them until they are just over a year old, before they move to a Guide Dogs’ centre to start their formal training.

Volunteer Puppy Raisers for sight loss charity Guide Dogs provide puppies with vital foundations for their future role, teaching them basic commands and helping them get used to different environments.

Stephanie Cupitt, Puppy Development Advisor for Guide Dogs covering the local area, said:

“We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone at Chesterfield fire station for supporting with this important training visit.

“As our pups grow and develop, it’s really important that they are exposed to different sights and sounds, to help them grow up to become confident guide dogs.

“To support this, we try to organise days out for them, similar to school trips, where they can experience new places and learn how to behave well in these settings.

“Our trip to Chesterfield fire station provided a great opportunity for our pups to explore a sensory environment, in a controlled way, preparing them for any potential encounters with the emergency services during their working life.”

Victoria Walker, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service, said:

“We were delighted to welcome the guide dog puppies and their raisers to Chesterfield fire station as part of their socialisation training.

“This visit was a fantastic opportunity for the Service to support the vital early training of these future life-changing dogs by helping familiarise them with fire kit and emergency service vehicles.

“At the same time, it gave our firefighters and Community Safety Officers valuable insight into how to appropriately interact with guide dogs during safe and well visits in the home, ensuring we can better support those who are living with sight loss within our communities.

“A huge thank you to Guide Dogs for their incredible work and to all of our employees who made the visit a success.”

Guide Dogs is currently recruiting more volunteer Puppy Raisers across Derbyshire.

Volunteers must be aged over 18 and have suitable housing. Caring for a puppy is a full-time commitment and you must be able to give a guide dog pup the love and attention they deserve.

To find out more about becoming a Puppy Raiser in Derbyshire, contact [email protected] or call 0800 781 1444.