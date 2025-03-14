Growing southern success for Burton manufacturer

Burton-based concrete roof tile manufacturer, Russell Roof Tiles, continues to see growing success in the south as planners and housebuilders seek a more sustainable alternative to traditional tile materials.

Located at two sites in Burton, one on Wetmore Lane and the other on Nicolson Way, Russell Roof Tiles provides products for the UK’s top house builders and high-profile social housing and commercial projects, where sustainability and eco-credentials are of the utmost priority. It is Russell Roof Tiles’ investment in product development, with innovative new products well suited to the Southern market, which is attributed to growth in the region.

Most recently the manufacturer provided its complete roof system to Berkshire-based housing developer, Bloor Homes for its new scheme located in a village near Guildford in Surrey. The development, called The Paddocks, due to be complete by 2026, will provide 93 one-to five-bed properties. Blending a rural feel with modern convenience, it will offer an in-demand selection of diverse, open-plan homes for families and first-time buyers.

The new Bloor Homes scheme has a focus on sustainability, which extends to the use of high-performance materials to help reduce its overall carbon footprint and enable the homes to ‘grow’ with their natural surroundings. Russell Roof Tiles’ products provided the project with the desired rural roof look whilst meeting the needed sustainable credentials to enable Bloor Homes to provide energy-efficient homes.

Russell Roof Tiles has always been at the forefront of sustainability and was the first UK roof tile manufacturer to have achieved an “Excellent” rating for responsible sourcing. In 2022, the company also announced plans to become a Net Zero business by 2040, focusing not only on its manufacturing impact but the wider influence of its products too.

Russell Roof Tiles has been specified across various developments in the south such as Berkshire, Essex, Oxfordshire, Hertfordshire, Surrey and Hampshire. The manufacturer has previously supported Bloor Homes on a number of developments and last year was specified for the first phase of a multimillion-pound ‘garden city’ scheme in Hampshire, which over the next 10-15 years will be built to provide 2,550 homes and a range of amenities.

Russell Roof Tiles is the largest independent manufacturer of concrete derivatives in the UK pitched roofing market and is a pioneer of state-of-the-art roof tile design and manufacturing, focusing on concrete pitched roof tile production.