Groundbreaking film challenges addiction stigma with haunting honesty
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Funded in partnership with Inclusive Recovery Cities, Public donations and Derbyshire County Council, the film draws on real experiences, from the mind of Ben Sofield, Recovery Lead at Rhubarb Farm, who portrays his own journey through alcohol addiction on screen.
“It’s haunting. It’s real. And it’s time people understood that addiction is not a choice—but stigma is.” – [Ben Rhubarb Farm Recovery Lead]
WHY THIS FILM MATTERS
- Over 90% of people with substance use disorders don’t seek treatment—many due to fear of judgement.
- CHOICE brings these untold stories into the light, humanising addiction and breaking down barriers.
- The film is designed as a tool for education, empathy, and empowerment, aiming to support recovery services, schools, universities, and public health campaigns.
The film is available will be available on YouTube from 12th May 6.00PM and will be shown at a PUBLIC Film Screening 12th May 5.30PM at Rhubarb Farm, Hardwick Street, LANGWITH NG20 9DR (Free popcorn/ hot drinks), followed by a national campaign to distribute it to recovery networks, healthcare professionals, and educational institutions.
Watch the film/ Donate / Get involved:
RELEASED 12th MAY 6.00PM