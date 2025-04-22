Groundbreaking film challenges addiction stigma with haunting honesty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A powerful new short film titled “CHOICE” is set to shake up the conversation around addiction and recovery. Created by Rhubarb Farm, a social enterprise supporting people in recovery, the film offers a raw, unfiltered look at the internal battles of substance use—highlighting how stigma, not just addiction, keeps people suffering in silence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funded in partnership with Inclusive Recovery Cities, Public donations and Derbyshire County Council, the film draws on real experiences, from the mind of Ben Sofield, Recovery Lead at Rhubarb Farm, who portrays his own journey through alcohol addiction on screen.

“It’s haunting. It’s real. And it’s time people understood that addiction is not a choice—but stigma is.” – [Ben Rhubarb Farm Recovery Lead]

WHY THIS FILM MATTERS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poster for the new Anti-Stigma film.

Over 90% of people with substance use disorders don’t seek treatment —many due to fear of judgement.

—many due to fear of judgement. CHOICE brings these untold stories into the light, humanising addiction and breaking down barriers.

The film is designed as a tool for education, empathy, and empowerment, aiming to support recovery services, schools, universities, and public health campaigns.

The film is available will be available on YouTube from 12th May 6.00PM and will be shown at a PUBLIC Film Screening 12th May 5.30PM at Rhubarb Farm, Hardwick Street, LANGWITH NG20 9DR (Free popcorn/ hot drinks), followed by a national campaign to distribute it to recovery networks, healthcare professionals, and educational institutions.

Watch the film/ Donate / Get involved:

RELEASED 12th MAY 6.00PM