Ground-breaking ceremony marks next phase of major Castleward regeneration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Construction work has now officially commenced on the fourth phase of the major Castleward development in Derby city centre, where a further 112 new homes will be delivered.

Regeneration specialist Compendium Living, Derby City Council, housing developer Lovell Partnerships and Homes England celebrated the occasion with a breaking-ground ceremony on the brownfield site.

Castleward is a £100 million development and one of the city’s largest housing projects, situated between Derbion shopping centre and Derby Midland Station. In total, the scheme will provide around 700 new homes, as well as green space and nearly 35,000 square feet of commercial retail space. It is a long-term placemaking project, being delivered over a period of 15 to 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fourth phase of Castleward will be close to Liversage Square and split over two sites, one located on Canal Street providing 62 homes and one on John Street with 50 homes. The development will consist of a range of two and three-bedroom houses and one and two-bedroom apartments.

Left to right: Richard Bailey, Bruce Lister, Tim Mansell and Councillor Nadine Peatfield.

The properties will be a mix of 78 open market sale homes and 34 affordable homes. Work on phase four is expected to be completed in early 2027.

Bruce Lister, Managing Director at Compendium Living, said: “Castleward is a hugely significant development, both for us at Compendium Living and for the people of Derby, and we couldn’t be happier to have commenced work on our fourth phase.

“Phase one of Castleward commenced over a decade ago and I am so proud of the bustling, vibrant community that has grown here in that time. To now be breaking ground on phase four is an incredible milestone, and we are looking forward to adding to our previous success and welcoming more residents into their new homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are committed to delivering this next phase to the same high standards, as we continue to breath a new lease of life into this brownfield site.”

Cllr Nadine Peatfield, Leader of Derby City Council, said: “It’s great to see work beginning on this latest phase of the Castleward Urban Village and I’m delighted to attend this groundbreaking ceremony with key partners behind the project.

“This development is a key part of our work to transform our city centre into a vibrant and attractive place to live, work and visit. Already we’ve seen hundreds of people call the area home and have created a new gateway between the city centre and the railway station.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the new homes take shape over the coming months and seeing more residents make the switch to city centre living.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beth Bundonis, Regional Managing Director at Lovell in the East Midlands, said: “Our relationship with Compendium Living has grown from strength to strength throughout the previous three phases of the Castleward development. With this latest phase, our vital work continues, creating purposeful communities and effective housing in the East Midlands, critically also supporting regional housing target aims.

“The upcoming homes mean we’re able to continue our work leaving a lasting legacy on this vital regeneration scheme, and also combining placemaking, with a focus on both top-quality housing and successful community integration.”