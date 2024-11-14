Greencore recognised as part of the Women in Work Gender Equity Measure List

By Michael Evans
Contributor
Published 14th Nov 2024, 14:16 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 14:24 GMT
Commenting on this recognition, Natalie Rogers, Head of Talent, Development & Inclusion at Greencore said: “Being included in this important list not only highlights our efforts but also encourages us to continue striving for a more equitable environment for everyone.

"It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication from the whole team at Greencore.

“We understand that there’s still more work to be done, and we’re committed to pushing forward with initiatives that support gender equity across all levels of our business.”

Read more about the WiW100 Gender Equity Measure here: https://www.womeninworkgroup.com/read-the-2024-report

About Greencore

We are a leading manufacturer of convenience food in the UK and our purpose is to make every day taste better.

