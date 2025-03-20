Green Doctor provides free electrical safety advice

Regional charity Groundwork Five Counties has expanded its free Green Doctor energy and money-saving service to include electrical safety advice. Around half of all domestic fires in the UK are caused by electricity, with most of those arising from electrical products.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity’s Green Doctors are energy-efficiency experts that offer home visits in the East Midlands, providing households with advice to take control of energy bills and helping to stave off damp and mould. They also install energy saving measures and support people to access other services that may help them further, such as benefits, grant funding, or emergency supplies.

The project has now received funding from The Electrical Safety Fund to give households important advice on safe usage of electrical equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Doohan, Partnership & Delivery Manager at Groundwork, says: “Many electrical fires in the home are caused by incorrect use.

A dusty vent can catch fire, and this extension cord is 30 years old!

“The Green Doctor advises on how to safely use electrical items, from phone chargers and portable heaters to appliances and extension cords. We also keep an eye out for overloaded sockets, trip hazards, electricals in the bathroom and kitchen, and other dangerous situations. We will advise on the best way to rectify a problem, as it is always better to be safe than sorry.

“We would also advise people to be careful when purchasing electrical items online as there are a lot of cheap goods out there that are not approved for use in the UK. Only buy electrical items in physical stores or from reputable UK-based websites, and always follow the instructions on how to use them.”

Getting a Green Doctor home visit is completely free of charge as it is fully funded by local and national schemes. It is available to people of any age and background, whether they own their home, rent, or are a council or social housing tenant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out more about this service and make an appointment in the East Midlands: https://www.groundwork.org.uk/fivecounties/green-doctor/

Some of the Green Doctor team

The Electrical Safety Fund is an annual grant scheme run by the charity Electrical Safety First. The Fund provides £500,000 to support community projects across the UK that aim to reduce domestic electrical risks.

Lesley Rudd, Chief Executive at Electrical Safety First, says: “We are delighted to award this grant to Groundwork Five Counties. Our Electrical Safety Fund is designed to empower groups to help keep local people in their communities safe. Our website provides free advice for everyone to avoid fatal electrical fires and shocks in their home – visit www.electricalsafetyfirst.org.uk.”