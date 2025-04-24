Green Doctor helps beat the cold and cut energy bills

Green Doctor Fayad and Neena looking at online information to save money.

Neena was worried about her cold home, especially as she suffers from a health condition that makes the cold hard to bear. The Green Doctor, a local charity energy advisor, installed free radiator panels, and gave her money and energy-saving advice that helps Neena save hundreds of pounds every year.

Neena moved into her rental property 25 years ago when it was newly built, and she has always found it hard to heat. Her disability means she must sit still a lot and with rising energy costs, she was struggling to keep her home at a comfortable temperature.

When Neena heard from an acquaintance that local charity Groundwork Five Counties provides free energy support to households, she was initially sceptical.

She says: “My children are always warning me about scams that target older people, so I am very careful. I met Green Doctor Fayad at Belgrave Neighbourhood Centre, and I bombarded him with questions to see if he was selling anything!

Green Doctor Fayad and Neena with one of the free radiator panels

“He was very nice and happy to answer all my questions, explaining the service is completely free as they are a fully funded charity. After talking a while, I was satisfied there was no charge, and I made an appointment for a home visit.”

During the cold months Neena’s windows form condensation that, if left untreated, could turn to persistent damp and mould. To combat this and keep her home warmer, the Green Doctor installed radiator foil that reflects the heat back into the room.

Fayad also noted that because of her condition, she can sign up to the Priority Services Register, which provides extra support in case of a power cut or other utility-related emergency. Neena was not aware this existed, and was surprised it took just a few minutes to join online.

On top of this, he urged her to sign up for The Big Difference Scheme, an initiative by Severn Trent Water that gives eligible customers up to 70% off their water bill – setting her up for hundreds of pounds in savings each year.

Neena says: “It’s hard to find out what help is out there, and it changes all the time. Fayad has so much knowledge and knew precisely what I’m eligible for. It’s made my life a little easier, and the free radiator panels are already making a difference.

“I highly recommend getting a Green Doctor visit. It doesn’t cost anything, and they’ll help you get support that you didn’t even knew existed.”

The Green Doctor service has no eligibility criteria, it is available to people of any age and background, whether they own their home, rent, or are a council or social housing tenant.

For more information and to make a free appointment in the East Midlands, visit the website: https://www.groundwork.org.uk/fivecounties/green-doctor/