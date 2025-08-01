Great-grandmother celebrates 101st birthday at Amber Wood Care Home

Great-grandmother, Joyce Buchanan, celebrated her 101st birthday with a tea party at the Amber Wood Care Home, Burton-on-Trent, in Staffordshire. Joyce was joined by family, friends and the caring team to celebrate her milestone birthday and Amber Wood provided cake, tea and balloons.

Born in Burton-on-Trent in 1924, Joyce was only 15 when the Second World War broke out in 1939. She worked at the Pirelli tyre factory in Burton, which was repurposed as a munitions and storage facility to support the war effort.

Joyce met Bob Buchanan at work, and they married on 29 April 1945, just a few weeks before Victory in Europe (VE Day) was officially declared on 8 May 1945. Joyce fondly remembers the party they threw when her father returned safely from fighting on the front line.

Following the war, Joyce and Bob lived in Burton-on-Trent and Larne in Northern Ireland. They had three boys, Malachy, Jack and Chris. Joyce and Bob were married for an incredible 67 years before Bob’s death in 2012. Joyce now enjoys a multi-generational family with four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Joyce has been at Amber Wood for three years and she enjoys singing, seeing friends and family, and having a quiet life.

Commenting on reaching her 101st birthday Joyce said:

“I think the secret to a long and happy life is finding the determination to just keep going.

“My happiest memories are of spending time with my family and friends. I’m sure my children, grandchildren and great grandchildren have helped to keep me young, but a regular glass of white wine with my sister, Hilda, certainly lifts my spirits too.

Joyce Buchanan in her younger years

“It was lovely to celebrate my birthday with my loved ones around me and many thanks to the caring team here at Amber Wood for making it all happen.”

Lacey Patterson, Amber Wood home manager, said:

“It has been our pleasure to join Joyce and her family and friends in marking this milestone birthday.

“We love hearing about the amazing lives our residents have lived, and at the age of 101, Joyce has certainly had a full and fascinating life.”

